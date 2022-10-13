Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after buying an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 274,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

