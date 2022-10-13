Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,013.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.



