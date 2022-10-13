Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NTG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,261. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 112.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 89,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

