Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
NTG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,261. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.