Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.25.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE TXG traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 103,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$17.43. The stock has a market cap of C$843.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.55.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5663414 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

