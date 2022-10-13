Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, an increase of 2,731.5% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Top Ships Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

