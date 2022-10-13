Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $800.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.30 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Titan International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter worth $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Titan International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

