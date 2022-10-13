Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.78.

Timken Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

