Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilray Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.