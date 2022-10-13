TI Trust Inc. Has $608,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,538,648. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

