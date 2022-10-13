TI Trust Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TI Trust Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

