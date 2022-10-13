TI Trust Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $75.63. 201,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

