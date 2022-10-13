TI Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,080 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

