Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.89

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 39.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $2,019,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 294,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 127,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

