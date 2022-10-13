THORChain (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $461.04 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $461.04 million and approximately $53.71 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.94 or 0.27341526 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,031,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. THORChain has a current supply of 334,937,974.91478544 with 330,688,061.33445597 in circulation. The last known price of THORChain is 1.46895119 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $23,218,342.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorchain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.