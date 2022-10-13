Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $11.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $511.80. 41,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.01. The firm has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

