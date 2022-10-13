The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.