The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stephan Stock Performance
Shares of SPCO stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Stephan has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
About Stephan
