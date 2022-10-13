The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stephan Stock Performance

Shares of SPCO stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Stephan has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

About Stephan

See Also

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

