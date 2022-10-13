The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $200.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.