The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $35,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $200.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

