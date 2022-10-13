The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.