The Graph (GRT) Price Down 13.1% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. The Graph has a market cap of $607.74 million and approximately $37.43 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.63 or 0.27176761 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010619 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Graph has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,900,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of The Graph is 0.08539638 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $16,407,823.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thegraph.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.