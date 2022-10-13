The Goldman Sachs Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $30.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 135,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. V.F. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in V.F. by 63.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in V.F. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

