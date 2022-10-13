The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Neutral

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.