The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

Shares of APD opened at $229.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

