The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 14,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

