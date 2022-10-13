The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SRV opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $126,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,593.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.