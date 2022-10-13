The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRTG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,190. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.