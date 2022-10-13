The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE TCS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

