The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $50,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.7 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

