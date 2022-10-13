The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 514,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

