The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.26. The company had a trading volume of 77,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,507. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.69.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.