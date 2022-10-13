TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.45

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 253815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 470.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.