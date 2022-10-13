TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 203,715 shares.The stock last traded at $93.56 and had previously closed at $95.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

TFI International Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.88. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

