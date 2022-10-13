Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $46.53 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00007261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009019 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 933,725,581 coins and its circulating supply is 912,236,592 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos (XTZ) is a cryptocurrency . Tezos has a current supply of 933,725,580.758396 with 912,236,592.094529 in circulation. The last known price of Tezos is 1.33039501 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $14,116,786.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.