Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 38,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

