Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 6.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

