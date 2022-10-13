Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.61.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 6.98%.
Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
