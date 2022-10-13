Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 22,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.
Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
