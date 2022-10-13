Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 22,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

