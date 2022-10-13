TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $504.90 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $504.90 million and approximately $272.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,434,688 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TerraClassicUSD has a current supply of 10,254,324,365.51106 with 9,810,950,632.440554 in circulation. The last known price of TerraClassicUSD is 0.04652807 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 655 active market(s) with $250,398,506.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

