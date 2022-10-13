Terra Classic Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $466.16 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00019913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007324 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009117 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

