Terra Classic Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $490.78 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Classic (LUNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Terra Classic has a current supply of 6,904,017,889,662 with 6,151,072,613,161 in circulation. The last known price of Terra Classic is 0.00027933 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $407,060,687.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

