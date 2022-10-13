Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.05. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tennant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tennant by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 7.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

