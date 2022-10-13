Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TEI stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 219,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 49,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

