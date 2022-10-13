Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TEI stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.98.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
