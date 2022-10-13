TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TIXT opened at $24.94 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after acquiring an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 329,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

