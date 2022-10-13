Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.68

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 92698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Telstra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

