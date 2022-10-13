Tellor (TRB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.93 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Tellor has a market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $14.20 or 0.00073102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.35 or 0.27409163 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010710 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,399 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor (TRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate TRB through the process of mining. Tellor has a current supply of 2,406,596 with 2,269,009.97 in circulation. The last known price of Tellor is 14.29880653 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,338,639.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tellor.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

