Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

