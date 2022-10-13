Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY traded down $7.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.82. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $329.59 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

