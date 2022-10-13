TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.3 %

TEGNA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,174. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 1,657.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.