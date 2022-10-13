TD Securities Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock remained flat at $18.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

