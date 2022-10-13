TD Securities Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock remained flat at $18.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $29.14.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
