T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Performance

TDHOY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822. T&D has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Get T&D alerts:

T&D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.